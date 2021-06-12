Ban on illegal gatherings in Kano still in force – Police | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ban on illegal gatherings in Kano still in force – Police
The Kano State police command said on Saturday the ban on all forms of unlawful gatherings in the state is still in force.
The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, reiterated this at a meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.
He said: “They brainstormed on how to provide security before, during and after the Democracy Day, using clearance operations in strategic places to ensure general safety and security.
“He made it categorically clear that unlawful gatherings and assemblies are banned in the state.
“Whoever engages in any act that may likely cause a breach of peace or breakdown of law and order will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”
Haruna said the police commissioner also met with Area Commanders, Heads of Police Departments and Divisional Police Officers and charged them to intensify the fight against crimes in the state.
“During the meeting, the commissioner directed them to continue to raid criminal hideouts and black spots across the state,” he added.
