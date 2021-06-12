Gunmen abduct farmer in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Friday night abducted a farmer, Jimoh Olodan, at Iyemero Ekiti, Ikole local government area of Ekiti State.

Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday that an 18-man gang invaded a farm settlement and shot sporadically before whisking the victim to an unknown destination.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said police operatives had been deployed to the area to rescue the farmer.

“We got the report on Saturday afternoon and our operatives have been detailed to the area to get facts on the abduction and immediate action. We heard it happened late on Friday.”

