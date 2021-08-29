Bandits kill Nigerian senator’s son in troubled North-West state

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed Capt. Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, son of a Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Bala Na’Allah.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased, who was the eldest son of the Senator, was killed by the hoodlums in his Malali residence in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Kaduna and Kebbi are located in North-West Nigeria.

Senator Na’Allah was the Deputy Majority leader in the Eighth Senate.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt confirms rescue of three commuters from armed bandits

The Senator’s aide, Garba Mohammed, confirmed the killing of the trained pilot in a statement on social media.

He said: “Suspected Kaduna bandits kill Capt. Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in his Malali GRA residence in Kaduna today.”

The bandit also killed two other persons in Kaduna North and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions