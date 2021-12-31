Bandits reportedly kill one, abduct 12 in Kaduna community

Armed bandits reportedly killed one person and abducted 12 others at Kerawa village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State on Friday.

The victims include 10 women and two men.

One of the residents of the community told journalists the bandits operated freely for several hours.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly abduct scores in Kaduna

He added that one person was seriously injured by the bandits.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now