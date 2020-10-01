Bauchi has 1.4m out-of-school children, highest in Nigeria —Gov Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Thursday the state had 1.4 million out-of-school children, the highest in the country.

The governor, who disclosed this during a town hall meeting in Bauchi, reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the education and health sectors in the state.

He said: “Those out-of-school children are our children; they may not go to school maybe because of poverty if their parents cannot afford it.

“Today, we have built over 300 new schools in all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi State, and also renovated about 500 others.

READ ALSO: OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN: Bauchi to declare state of emergency in education

“It shows that there is a new approach and to make sure that our children go to school.”

Mohammed also promised that all the secondary schools in the state would soon be renovated.

He also listed the efforts of the state government in the health sector, saying it had renovated 106 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The governor assured that with the collaboration of development partners like UNICEF and European Union (EU), quality equipment would be supplied to all the PHCs in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions