Bauchi police arrests 20-yr-old woman for ‘pounding’ co-wife to death with pestle

A 20-year-old woman, Maryam Ibrahim, has been arrested by the police in Bauchi State for allegedly killing her co-wife, Hafsat Ibrahim, with a pestle during a fight.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammad Wakil, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Monday evening, said Maryam Ibrahim of Gar village, Pali ward of Alkaleri Local Government Area was arrested on November 22.

According to the police spokesman, the husband of the two women, Ibrahim Sambo reported the incident at the Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters leading to the arrest of the suspect.

READ ALSO:Bauchi Police confirms kidnap of pregnant woman

“On November 22, 2022, at about 1200hrs, one Ibrahim Sambo reported at the Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters that his second wife Maryam Ibrahim ‘f’ aged 20yrs of the same address, used a pestle to hit his first wife, Hafsat Ibrahim on the head in her room.

“The deceased’s husband informed the police that as a result, the victim sustained serious degree of injury and was taken to Primary Health-care centre, Gar village where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives attached to the Command swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime. Investigations have commenced and the suspect will be charged to court soon,” the PPRO said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now