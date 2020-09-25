Bayelsa by-election: I’m ready to face Dickson —Ebebi | Ripples Nigeria
Bayelsa by-election: I’m ready to face Dickson —Ebebi

September 25, 2020
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election, Mr Peremobowei Ebebi, says he is ready to face his opponent.

Ebebi’s major contender is former governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known to journalists in an interview in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday.

The APC candidate noted that his team are working to ensure he emerged victorious in the by election.

Ebebi said, “Victory belongs to God. It is God that knows what will happen on the 31st of October. I’m working; some of my people are working towards victory. We are praying to God to give us victory.

“I’m not scared at all. You can look at my face; I’m not scared at all. You can check out my history; I’m not scared of any human being. I have fought some political battles in this state. So, whoever is doing anything should know that I’m not scared of anybody. I’m a product of God; I’m a child of God.”

