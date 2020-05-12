Bayelsa discharges three COVID-19 patients

The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday said the state’s COVID-19 index case and two other patients linked with her have been discharged after fully recovering from the disease.

The patients were discharged from the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) Isolation Centre after testing negative.

The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Apoku, who is also the Co-Chairman of the Bayelsa State Covid-19 Task Force disclosed this at a press conference in Yenagoa.

According to him, results from sixteen samples are pending as they were yet to be analysed due to the challenges with reagents that the Irrua Specialist Reference Laboratory is currently facing.

According to Apoku, who noted that the use of face masks in public places is compulsory, the state government has extended the stay at home for another one week beginning from Monday.

He also revealed that the state government has directed that travellers from high-risk states of Lagos, Kano and Ogun be placed on a mandatory 14 days quarantine, while inter-state lockdown and 8pm to 6am curfew continue in line with federal government directives.

He said: “There is need to re-emphasized that public vigilance is important while asking that patients should confide in their physicians the true case history of their ill-health. We have commenced active health facility case search for any case of Severe Acute Respiratory Virus Infection (SARI) in our hospitals in order to have a sentinel insight into the importation and possible community transmission of Covid-19.”

