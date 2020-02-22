Bayelsa governor promises to ‘protect’ Ijaws

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Saturday affirmed his readiness to defend the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the country.

Diri, who stated this during a meeting with the Ijaw Leaders’ Consultative Forum in Yenagoa, insisted that the Ijaws, who are found in Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Ondo and Akwa Ibom States, would not play second fiddle to any tribe in the country.

The governor said with Bayelsa, the only homogeneous Ijaw state, he would not relent in spearheading the Ijaw cause or interest.

He also called for unity of purpose among all the Ijaw speaking people to ensure that the people are not relegated to the background.

Diri said: “For us to continue to improve the lives of our people, we must have unity of purpose, we must be united as Ijaw people and shouldn’t be seen to be pulling down ourselves.

“Bayelsa is here to accommodate all of us. Bayelsa is here to have a listening ear to Ijaw people living within and outside the state and the Niger Delta region

READ ALSO: We have nothing to do with jeering of Oshiomhole – Edo govt

“For our brothers and sisters in other states like Rivers, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Delta, wherever we have our own indigenous Ijaw people, I want to seize this opportunity to inform you that a new Sheriff is in town and that I will protect you wherever you are.”

The Spokesman of the Ijaw Leaders Consultative Forum, Timi Ogoriba, congratulated Diri on his emergence as governor of Bayelsa and assured him of their readiness to work with his administration in the quest to take the state to greater heights.

Join the conversation

Opinions