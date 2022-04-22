BBN star, Ike Onyeama, shades ex-partner, says he almost turned a prostitute into a housewife

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Ike Onyeama in a Tik Tok video revealed that he regrets attempting to turn a certain ‘hoe’ into a housewife.

Ike who participated in the 2019 Big Brother Naija edition was in a relationship with that season’s eventual winner, Mercy Eke. The couple went their separate ways in 2020 after making snide remarks about each other in various interviews at the time.

Read also: BBNaija star Ka3na laments, says ‘the devil is destroying marriages’

Taking to the video sharing platform, Tik Tok, Ike released a video where he disclosed that he was a ‘big fool’ for trying to salvage a relationship with a certain former partner, whose name he did not mention.

The caption on the post reads: “When I remember how I tried to change a ho3 into a housewife.”

Colloquially, the term ‘hoe’ is used to refer to a prostitute or a promiscuous woman.

Watch the video below.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLg8bvny/

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now