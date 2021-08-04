Entertainment
BBNaija contestant, Tega, opens up on truth or dare game with Saga
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestant, Tega Dominic has finally spoken about the controversial segment with her fellow contestant, Saga during a truth or dare game on Sunday, August 1.
Tega, one of the two married Shine Ya Eyes contestants with a child, stunned several onlookers and fans of the reality show when she allowed Saga to suck her boobs. She has cleared the air about the scandalous five seconds.
Responding to a question from Whitemoney on if her partner felt comfortable with her getting sexual with other housemates, Tega clarified that she got his blessings prior to the show.
Read also: Husband of BBNaija housemate, Tega, supports wife for giving her boobs to colleague
According to Tega, she and her husband had an understanding to do anything but sex in the house.
Listen to the conversation below.
Meanwhile, Tega’s husband, Ajehbo Dominic had also taken to his Instagram account to show solidarity with his wife. He informed the critics that his wife has done nothing wrong and he is fine with the controversial moment.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....