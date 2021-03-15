Beyonce becomes most decorated female artistes of all time | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Beyonce becomes most decorated female artistes of all time
American singer-songwriter, Beyonce Knowles has become the most decorated female artiste after bagging her 28th win at the recently concluded 2021 Grammy awards ceremony.
The 63rd edition of the prestigious award ceremony, Grammy took place virtually on Sunday, March 14.
The American singer picked up four honors, including best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” as well as best rap performance, and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion.
She beat Alison Krauss’ previously held record of 27 wins. Beyoncé is now tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins, while conductor Georg Stolti holds the record with 31 Grammys.
While accepting the award for best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” Beyoncé said she was “honored” and “so excited” to get her 28th award.
“Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times,”
she said. “I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world … I can’t believe this happened, it’s such a magical night.”
