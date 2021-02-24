Biden, Canadian PM, Trudeau, move to renew ties shattered by Trump | Ripples Nigeria

International
Biden, Canadian PM, Trudeau, move to renew ties shattered by Trump
The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, have begun moves to repair the fractured relationship between the two countries caused by former President Donald Trump.
In a video conference between the two leaders on Tuesday, Biden and Trudeau discussed how they can bring back the cordial relationship the two countries had before the Trump regime came on board.
Tuesday’s conference was Biden’s first virtual meeting with a foreign leader to restore a sense of normalcy to a core relationship brusquely upended by Trump.
During his four years in office, Trump often cast America’s northern neighbor, close ally and key trading partner as an economic predator and insulted Trudeau as “two-faced,” “weak” and “dishonest.”
In addition to belittling Trudeau, Trump had imposed a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports, saying that Canada was taking advantage of the US.
While speaking to the Canadian PM, Biden said:
“The United States has no closer friend than Canada.
“We’re all best served when the United States and Canada work together and lead together.”
In response, Trudeau said:
“U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years.”
Trudeau added that he was “really excited” to be working with the United States again on climate change, a top priority for the Canadian leader as well as for Biden.
READ ALSO: Biden reads riot act to Nigeria over anti-gay laws, threatens sanctions
After their meeting, Biden and Trudeau delivered statements from the East Room of the White House, and in their statements, the two leaders said they would cooperate not only on climate change but also on the coronavirus, as well as on restoring their respective economies and combating racial discrimination.
“As the leaders of the major democracies, we have a responsibility to prove that democracy can still deliver for our people,” Biden said, in an implicit reference to countries like Russia and China.
“There are a lot of leaders around the world who are trying to make the argument that autocracy works better.
“I look forward to when we’ll be able to meet in person.
“We have a robust agenda today and we’re all best served when the United States and Canada work together and lead together.”
Repaying the compliment, Trudeau said the countries would work “together to get through Covid but also to make sure we’re pulling our weight around the world and making the world a better and safer place for everyone.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany
Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash
American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...