Boko Haram fighters reportedly abduct nine women in Chibok

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly abducted nine women in Takulashi village of Chibok, Borno State, on Sunday night.

Residents told journalists on Monday the insurgents stormed the village on motorcycles and shot sporadically at mourners at a funeral in the community.

They later selected nine women and took them away.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, Okon Edet, declined comment on the incident.

He said: “You very well know that any issue outside the metropolis is under the control of the military. The entire state is still under a state of emergency.”

Over 200 students were abducted by Boko Haram fighters from their college in the community in April 2014.

