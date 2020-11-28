Boko Haram fighters reportedly kill 43 farm workers in Borno

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly killed at least 43 farm workers in Borno State.

Six persons were also injured in the attack that took place in rice fields in Koshobe, near the state capital, Maiduguri, on Saturday.

Members of the local militia told journalists that the assailants tied up the farm workers and slit their throats.

“We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries.

“It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers,” a member of the militia said.

