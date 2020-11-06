‘Boko Haram insurgency started with protests over helmets,’ Borno governor cautions #EndSARS campaigners

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday, cautioned youth taking part in the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The governor made the call in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told the youths that the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East part of the country started with protests by the youth over the use of motorcycle helmets in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He added that thousands of people had been killed and over one million others displaced by Boko Haram insurgency since 2011.

Zulum said: “On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youth to be very careful.

“The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protests by some youth in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now.

“Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youth.

“Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State. They are either staying in Abuja or Lagos or abroad. We have to be very careful.”

The governor stressed that the #EndSARS protests did not take the dimension of Lagos State in Borno because the youth were advised to examine the situation and recall the past when the situation was so bad.

“Now, there is emerging peace in Borno State and we don’t want anybody to disrupt the peace.

“The youth are with us, we are taking very good care of them, palliatives are being distributed to them as and when due.

“We are giving them some certain financial supports and I think the best way every Nigerian should seek his/her right is through legitimate means, otherwise, we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important,” Zulum added.

