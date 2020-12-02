Borno killing an unspeakable massacre —Gov Fayemi

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has described the killing of 43 Borno State as an unspeakable massacre.

He said that efforts must be redoubled to rid Nigeria of violent extremism.

Fayemi stated this when he led a delegation from Nigeria Governors’ Forum to commiserate with Governor Babagana Zulum over the killing of 43 rice farmers in that state.

There has been outcry following the

killing of the 43 Borno State farmers by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Fayemi wrote on his Twitter handle, @kfayemi, over the killing of 43 Borno State farmers:

“Led a delegation from Nigeria Governors’ Forum to commiserate with our brother, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on the unspeakable massacre of innocent farmers in Zabamari village.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram now mounts checkpoints, collects levies –Sen Shettima

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the people of Borno State.

“This insane attack, like so many before it, is an assault on our fundamental freedoms.

“We must recommit and redouble our common efforts to rid our country of violent extremism and we are in solidarity with the people of Borno and all Nigerians.”

The 43 Borno State farmers were slaughtered in a rice farm in Zabarmari area of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions