BORNO KILLINGS: Buhari directs military to take fight to Boko Haram terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the nation’s Armed Forces to take the fight to Boko Haram terrorists in their enclaves.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also sent a message through his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum; the Shehu of Borno and the Zabarmari community over the killing of 43 rice farmers by the jihadists last Saturday.

He described the massacre of the harmless farmers as “senseless, barbaric and gruesome murder.”

The president assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to fighting insurgency and all forms of insecurity in Borno State and all over the country.

He said: “Nothing is more important than ensuring the security of lives and property of the people. Everything is secondary when security is at a stake.

“As we mourn the loss of our sons in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis until we root out the terrorists.”

The President also commended Zulum for his leadership in running the affairs of the state.

