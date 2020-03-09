Kano dethrones Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Government has dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11, and that a new Emir will be announced shortly.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier in the day been thrown into crisis after attempts by some lawmakers to dethrone the Emir.

Their move was met with violent resistance from the opposition.

A video posted by a Twitter user showed the lawmakers engaging in a free-for-all, while security men struggled to rescue the mace.

Reports also have it that security has been beefed up at the assembly complex.

Read also: Presidency reveals reason for sacking 5,781 N-Power beneficiaries

A fight was said to have broken out while a debate on the report of the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Ant-Corruption Commission was going on

The Deputy Speaker was said to have sought the approval of the lawmakers to present the report, but he was opposed by members of the opposition.

But Sanusi’s dethronment was revealed by the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai on his official Twitter handle, @Dawisu, on Monday.

He wrote: “The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” he tweeted.

Sanusi became Emir in 2014, after the death of his granduncle, Ado Bayero.

The dethroned emir had been having a running battle with the state governor, Abdulahi Ganduje since mid 2019 over allegations that Sanusi supported the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the governor’s reelection

An economist, Sanusi was the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by President Goodluck Jonathan after raising the alarm on about $20bn alleged to be missing.

Join the conversation

Opinions