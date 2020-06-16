Latest Politics

Lagos stops planned reopening of churches, mosques on June 19 and 21

June 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday stopped the planned reopening of worship centres due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the State Government House, Marina, said the spike in COVID-19 cases was alarming.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier this month ordered the reopening of churches and mosques as part of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to decide on schools’ resumption in two weeks

At a press briefing on June 5, the governor said mosques across the state would reopen on June 19, while churches would resume worship services on June 21.

Lagos currently has 7, 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!