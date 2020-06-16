Lagos stops planned reopening of churches, mosques on June 19 and 21

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday stopped the planned reopening of worship centres due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a press briefing at the State Government House, Marina, said the spike in COVID-19 cases was alarming.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier this month ordered the reopening of churches and mosques as part of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

At a press briefing on June 5, the governor said mosques across the state would reopen on June 19, while churches would resume worship services on June 21.

Lagos currently has 7, 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

