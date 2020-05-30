Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records highest single day rise with 553 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 9855; deaths now 273

May 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 553 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

This is the first time Nigeria will record 500 or more cases in a single day since the country had its index COVID-19 case in February.

The NCDC said in its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria released on its Twitter handle that the 553 cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

According to the centre, the new discoveries brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 9,855.

The number of fatalities also increased from 261 to 273 in the last 24 hours, while 2,856 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (378), FCT (52), Delta (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12) and Kano (9).

Others are – Borno (7), Katsina (6), Jigawa (5), Oyo (5), Yobe (3), Plateau (3) and Osun (1).

It said: “9,855 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,856 AND Deaths: 273.”

Opinions

