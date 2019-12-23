Buhari appoints new board heads for NCC, NIPOST, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new appointments into top positions in parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

A statement issued on Monday by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said it was in line with efforts towards fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the ministry.

Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) was appointed as chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to replace Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West).

While Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner.

Their appointments are however subject to approval by the Senate.

Others appointed are Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West), to replace Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North West), and Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as Board Member.

For the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Abubakar Sa’id would take over from Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman.

For the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOS), Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (South West) as Postmaster General/CEO.

For Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB), Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure.

At the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman while Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development.

Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services; Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.

