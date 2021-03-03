Burna Boy to perform at 2021 Grammys | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, is scheduled to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony.

The event will hold on March 14, 2021.

The artiste who bagged a World Music Album nomination alongside Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen, will perform during the Grammy Premiere event.

The Grammy Premiere which precedes the awards ceremony will be streamed live internationally.

The event will be hosted by an American singer and three-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko.

The special all-nominee ensemble performance will feature Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, and Mykal Kilgore.

Others are Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

