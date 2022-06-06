CAN stages peaceful protest in Owo, demands govt action on festering insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State chapter on Monday, staged a peaceful protest at the Olowo of Owo palace over the gruesome murder of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church.

Gunmen on Sunday stormed the Catholic Church in Owo, killing no fewer than 30 people and leaving several others injured.

Video of the protest obtained by Ripples Nigeria shows a group of members holding several placards containing statements such as “No peace for the wicked, says the Lord”, “Stop killing Christians”, “Address insecurity in Nigeria urgently” and others.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tinubu donates N75m to victims of Ondo massacre, church

The peaceful protesters were also united in a solemn chorus, demanding the government to rise up and combat insecurity ravaging the country.

A representative in the video said: “Whom are we fighting? In the church we have conglomeration of people. Everybody should be one as Christ admonishes. What’s our offense? And that is why we have really come out to appeal ro our government and traditional rulers to rise to action. We are surrounded by these kidnappers.”

Another member said: “We are here at the palace to commiserate with the victims. The whole churches in Owo land were affected by the gory incident. We appeal to the government to do the needful.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now