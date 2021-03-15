CAN sues Nigerian govt over CAMA Act | Ripples Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge the legality of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

The suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of CAN.

Listed as respondents in the suit were the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

The General-Secretary of CAN, Joseph Bade Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the body is not comfortable with the law.

He said CAN approached the court after all attempts to convince the Federal government on why it should not interfere with the management of the Church in the country through any of its agencies failed.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the CAMA 2020 Act on August 7, 2020.

The Act replaced the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990 which lasted 30 years.

Following the signing of the Act, prominent bodies including CAN and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) asked President Buhari to withdraw his assent of the bill.

While SERAP urged Buhari to send the legislation back to the National Assembly to address its fundamental flaws, CAN rejected a section of the legislation, saying churches cannot be controlled by the Nigerian government.

