CAN TO EDO ELECTORATE: Vote for integrity, prosperity during gov’ship polls

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has charged the electorate, especially Christians in Edo State to vote for integrity, prosperity and continuation of the good works in the state during the forthcoming governorship elections set for September 19.

The call was made on Monday by the Chairman of CAN, Edo State chapter, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure, who charged the people of Edo State to go to the poll and vote wisely and conscientiously without any fear or favour.

Bishop Kure who gave the charge in Benin City while addressing members of CAN ahead of the state governorship election said that the forthcoming poll is a critical moment in determining the destiny of Edo State.

He said, ‘We call on all believers in the state and the good people of Edo State to go to the poll and vote wisely and conscientiously without any fear or favour.

“This is the critical moment in determining the destiny of our state, Edo State bearing in mind the very future of this state, the future of our children.

”Once again, we urge all believers in the state to vote for the candidate of their choice and go peacefully.

According to him, CAN is not oblivious of the political issues going on in the state particularly between the two major political parties but called political bigwigs, stakeholders and the good people of the state to take a stand.

“CAN calls on religious leaders and heads of blocs to warn their members against the use of violence that would cost the lives of souls in achieving the aspiration of their candidates as the soul that “killeth” it shall die,” he added.

