CAN warns politicians, church leaders, over 2023 polls in New Year message

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has told politicians that there is life after the 2023 general elections in the country, warning them to act responsibly as they work towards the elections.

In a New Year message on Sunday, the Christian body also admonished church leaders to watch their utterances while addressing their members on political issues.

In the message signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, the Association noted that there were “unconscionable attempts by criminal elements to stake a claim on the lives and freedom of Nigerians, noting that the steady decline in the national economy was another issue that created so much tension in the country.

“Our politicians should realise that we don’t have any other country but Nigeria. Consequently, this reality should inspire them to be more responsible in playing politics with the best interest of the masses at heart,” part of the message reads.

“In the same vein, religious leaders should know that there is life after the general elections of 2023.

“The outgone year 2022 was one too many as a result of the seeming unabated climate of fear and uncertainty not just in Nigeria,” it added.

The CAN message also reminded Nigerians that 2023 presents them a golden opportunity to make things right by choosing leaders with focus and compassion who will lead the country to greatness.

