Chelsea provide Kante injury update, say player out for four months

France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will not making an appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar from next month.

This was after Chelsea announced on Tuesday that the player will be sidelined for four months after having an operation on a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw with Tottenham on 14 August.

In a statement, the club said that the procedure was a success, and that the decision to operate to repair the damage was “mutual”.

“The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach,” the statement said.

Kante, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, is the latest Premier League star to sustain a major injury leading up to the international competition.

Reece James, a teammate from Chelsea, is a serious doubt for England after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in last month’s Champions League match.

Diogo Jota, a forward for Liverpool, had hoped to play for Portugal, but on Tuesday, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the 25-year-old will be missed for a “long time” due to a calf injury.

