China taunts US again, says America facing ‘internal collapse’ after pro-Trump riot

Chinese media has taken another sly dig at the United States of America with editorials awash with opinions that the US is facing ‘internal collapse’ after pro-Trump riot as a result of society’s ‘severe division’ and ‘failure to control’ the divide.

The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid run by the People’s Daily, the newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, in its editorial stated that as time goes by and with abuses of resources by generations of politicians, the US political system has degraded.

“The unprecedented mob in the Capitol, a symbol of the US system, is the result of the US society’s severe division and the country’s failure to control such division,” it said.

“As time goes by and with abuses of resources by generations of politicians, the US political system has degraded,” the paper said, adding that such politicians “deserve chaos, violence”.

The Chinese tabloid also lashed out at what it described as “double standards” among US politicians who expressed support for pro-democracy protesters, who forced their way into the territory’s Legislative Council in 2019.

“In Hong Kong, violent actions are described as a ‘beautiful sight,’ in the US, people involved in this chaos are called ‘mobs’,” it said.

