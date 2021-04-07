Chinese miners’ abductors demand N10m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Abductors of the two Chinese miners in Osun State have demanded N10 million ransom to free the hostages.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Osogbo, Opalola said the command was working with other security agents to ensure the rescue of the Chinese nationals.

She, however, urged residents of the state to equally help with credible information on the activities of criminals in the state.

The Chinese nationals — Zhao Jian (33) and Wen, (50) – were abducted by unknown gunmen at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West local government area of Osun State on Monday.

The hoodlums also shot two private guards attached to the foreigners.

