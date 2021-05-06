Coalition calls for resignation of Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Coalition calls for resignation of Gov Ortom
Due to the insecurity and recurring clashes amongst farmers and herders, the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called for the resignation of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over what it tagged “gross ineptitude and the abysmal state of governance” in the state.
The CTJ further bemoaned the “astronomical level of decadence” being experienced under Governor Ortom since 2015, has experienced an “astronomical level of decadence.”
This was contained in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday by the coalition’s General Secretary, Hwande Titus Akase.
According to Akase, Governor Ortom has over the years turned Benue State into a “fiefdom and controlled by his family, friends, and cronies, so much so that this group of people has consistently siphoned the resources of the state under the direction of Governor Samuel Ortom.”
The plight of teachers was also highlighted in the statement with the coalition accusing Ortom of not paying salaries of public servants and pensioners in the state.
READ ALSO: Presidency ‘deeply pained’ by violence in Benue, asks Gov Ortom to cooperate with FG
“It is also despicable that under Governor Samuel Ortom, the state government also owes teachers ten months’ salary arrears, nine months of local government workers, and five months’ salaries of state government workers. It is consequently foolhardy for Governor Samuel Ortom to blame insecurity for his administration’s inability to be up-to-date in the payment of salaries and pensions,” the statement reads.
The group said it would be better for the governor to take the exit door and save the state from implosion.
“Thus, our opinion is that Governor Samuel Ortom does not have any business remaining as Governor of Benue State. As such, he should tender his resignation for the peaceful and loving people of Benue state to have a breath of fresh air.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
