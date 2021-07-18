Comedian, Mr Macaroni, donates N500k to family of lady murdered during Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos

Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, Mr Macaroni, real name Adebola Adebayo has donated the sum of N500,000 to the family of the young lady identified as Jumoke Oyeleke, who was murdered during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos State.

Two Saturdays ago, the 25-year-old Jumoke was reportedly hit by a stray bullet while she was displaying goods at a shop some distance away from Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, the venue where agitators for an independent Yoruba nation were gathered.

On Saturday, July 17, the Nigerian comedian revealed on the social media platform, Twitter that he paid the deceased family a visit and gave them half a million naira.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Macaroni wrote;

“I visited the family of the late Jumoke Oyeleke; the 25yrs old that was killed during the Yoruba Nation Rally. They need all the support they can get right now. I have donated N500,000 today and I plead with all those who can to kindly support the family.”

The comedian then shared a fundraising link for the family, calling on all members of the public to donate.

He added that “As of the time of my visit, neither the government nor police force had taken responsibility. The family despite their state of mourning have been told to bear all responsibilities. This is heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has since denied killing the 25-year-old lady.

