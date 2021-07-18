CELEB GIST: Actress Inidima Okojie engaged to Instagram fan, Singer Waje dreams love again. More…

Actress Inidima Okojie engages fan she met on Instagram



Nollywood actress, Inidima Okojie has revealed she is prepared to walk down the aisle with the man she met on the social media platform, Instagram.

According to the actress who got engaged on Friday, July 16, she became acquainted with her fiancé who was originally a fan after he responded to her post on Insta-stories two years ago.

She mentioned in her Instagram narration that her fiance was based in the United Kingdom, but he often took time out to visit her in Nigeria.

Read her narration below.

Abba Kyari explains why he attended Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral in Anambra State



Abba Kyari, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has revealed why he attended the funeral ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother that took place in Oba, Anambra State on Friday, July 16.

The funeral service, which was attended by businessmen, politicians, musicians, and actors stirred reactions online after Abba Kyari was spotted in the pictures.

However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in a post on Facebook, said he attended the funeral despite his busy schedule because of Obi Cubana’s good nature.

Read what Kyari shared on his Facebook platform;

“Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneur and Humble personality that I have known for many years. ”

“He is a brother and Good Friend.

“For his good nature and Good heart, Today I had to Squeeze out time from my busy schedule to Honor him, by Attending the burial of his Beloved Mom In Oba town Anambra State.

“May GOD Almighty Give the Family the Fortitude to bear the Great loss.

Ameen.”

Hon. Akin Alabi explains why he didn’t spray cash at Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral



Hon. Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives, has revealed why he refused to participate in the money splash at the funeral of the mother of billionaire nightlife aficionado, Obi Cubana.

Specifically, the House of Rep. member was called out for dancing to the tune of Ogene singers hailing him in the Igbo language without showing them the money.

According to the Nairabet boss, he is a government worker and can’t afford to spray more than he could afford to spray. The lawmaker also insisted that he sprayed 9k and not 2k as people had insinuated.

Thanking Obi Cubana for hosting him, he wrote; ‘As a government worker, i could not afford to spray (or was it sprinkle) more than this. And it was not 2k as bad mouthed people said. It was 9k. Thank you @obi_cubana for hosting us. You deserve all the love. Oya —Akin Nalabi eeehh’

Watch the video below.

Born-again Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong apologizes for seducing men



Born-again Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has publicly apologized to those she misled in the past.

In a video that she shared on social media, the Ghanaian actress stated that sleeping with men can never make you rich.

According to the Ghanaian actress in the video, she has attempted to commit suicide by jumping from an uncompleted storey building she was standing on. She emotionally spoke about her past life whilst preaching the Gospel.

Watch the video below.

Bobrisky hints why he chose to become a ‘woman’



Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has finally explained why he chose to defenestrate his biological gender to embrace effeminacy.

The controversial socialite who recently underwent a buttlift surgery stated that men were designed to work hard and die, while women were built to enjoy the epicureanism of life.

He also urged men who do not want to suffer the faith and burden of becoming a man to come and join the bandwagon of cross-dressers like himself.

The transvestite stated on Instagram;

‘We women get away with alot of things na man come dis world come suffer. Yaaay women rule the world. Men you are born to hustle then spend all the money on us. Men in the house you can join us o’.

Actor Prince Eke heartbroken by division in Nollywood



Nollywood actor, Prince Eke has taken to his Instagram to reveal that the Nigerian movie industry is in shambles due to the division amongst the actors.

The movie star took to his Instagram Story to state that entertainers in Nollywood do not create an enabling environment for all to thrive.

He wrote:

“There is strength in unity, the way the Instagram skit makers support each other is so overwhelming, if Nollywood is making the waves the way the skits are, they (Nollywood) won’t give the skit makers the opportunity that they (skit makers) are giving our Nollywood people now..

“The level of hatred and unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heartwrenching.”

Singer Waje wants to love again



Nigerian recording artiste, Waje has revealed that she wants to know what it means to love once again. The single mother of one stated that she has forgotten the warmth of romance.

The award winning vocalist and actress shared this aspect of her life via her official Twitter handle.

In her words:

“A friend just said to me “Waje, I can’t remember what it feels like to love someone and that same someone loves me back” Omo!

I realized we are in the same WhatsApp group.

It’s either I’m being loved and not reciprocating or vice versa.

We move. One life,” she wrote.

