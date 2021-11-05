CONFIRMED: Xavi set to replace Koeman as Barcelona manager

Former Barcelona star Xavi is set to take over as the club’s manager following the departure of Ronald Koeman.

Xavi is currently boss at Al Sadd in Qatar, but the club have on Friday said they have agreed to allow him to join the Spanish giants.

The Qatari club had previously said their 41-year-old boss would not be allowed to leave, even as Barca officials paid a visit to the club.

Xavi played 779 games and won 25 titles with Barca, and had publicly said he hoped “to go home” as Barca boss and that an agreement could be reached.

Al Sadd say Barca have paid the release clause in Xavi’s contract.

The statement by the club read:”The administration agreed on the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona after paying the penalty clause stipulated in the contract.

“We agreed with Barcelona on practical cooperation in the future, Xavi is an important part of the history of the club.

“We wish him all success in the next stage.”

The World Cup and two-time European Championship-winning former Spain international left Barcelona for Al Sadd in 2015, first joining the club as a player.

Xavi will replace Koeman, who parted ways with Barcelona after the club were stunned 1-0 by Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga a week ago, and had at the time picked just 15 points from 10 games.

