Corporal killed as gunmen attack police station in Ibadan

August 22, 2020
A yet to be named police Corporal was killed on Friday evening during an attack on a police station located inside Ikolaba GRA, in the Agodi area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The attackers reportedly caught the police unaware as they suddenly opened fire on the station, throwing officers on duty into confusion.

Though some of the policemen were said to have fired back, the Corporal lost his life as he was caught in the crossfire.

It is yet to be ascertained what the mission of the gunmen, who eventually gained access into the station, was.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the attack, said: “Yes, we just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you.”

