Court dismisses N36bn fraud charges against ex-gov Turaki

Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Dutse, on Thursday dismissed the corruption charges against the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Saminu Turaki.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) first arraigned the ex-governor before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a 32-count charge of alleged misappropriation of funds on July 13, 2007.

The commission accused Turaki who was Jigawa State governor from 1999 to 2007 of misappropriating N36 billion while in office.

The case was transferred to the court’s Dutse division in 2011 after he successfully challenged the jurisdiction of the Abuja division to hear the case.

He was subsequently re-arraigned on the same 32-count charge at the Dutse Division this same year.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the defence counsel, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), urged the court to strike out the case against the former governor for lack of diligent prosecution.

Read also:More troubles for ex-minister, Oduah, as Court fixes Nov 30 for judgment in suit to halt her 2023 election bid

He argued that the case was slated for hearing and neither the prosecution counsel nor witnesses were in the court.

The former Attorney-General of the Federation told the court that Thursday’s sitting was the sixth adjournment since the case was brought before the Dutse division.

He said no reason was given by the prosecution for non-appearance.

Aondoakaa, therefore, urged the court to strike out the charges.

Justice Dikko, who delivered the ruling, dismissed the case for lack of diligent prosecution by the EFCC.

He also discharged Turaki from the charges and ordered the EFCC to do the needful when they are ready to proceed with the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now