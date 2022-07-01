Court stops Kano govt from borrowing N10bn for CCTV installation

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday restrained the state government from borrowing N10 billion for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the state.

The Kano State House of Assembly had on June 15 approved Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s request to access N10 billion from Access Bank to fund the CCTV project.

A coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Kano First Forum (KFF) had in an application filed on June 27 by its counsel, Badamasi Suleiman-Gandu, urged the court to restrain the governor from borrowing the funds for the project.

The state’s Attorney General, Commissioner for Finance and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Access Bank, Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission were also listed as respondents in the suit.

The KFF is challenging the governor’s request to borrow N10 billion over non-compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transactions.

In his ruling, Justice Liman granted the KFF prayers and ordered all parties to maintain the status quo.

He also ordered the plaintiff to serve the Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission with the order and other court processes.

