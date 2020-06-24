COVID-19: Akwa Ibom govt drops charges against Christ Embassy pastor

The pastor of Nung Akpa Ime branch of the Christ Embassy Church, Emmanuel Effiong, who disregarded COVID-19 guidelines in Akwa Ibom State, has been pardoned by the state government.

Consequently, the Udom Emmanuel-led government of the state said it had dropped charges it levelled against the pastor.

This was announced on Wednesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

“Following entreaties from well-meaning individuals and groups, the Akwa Ibom State Government has dropped charges against Pastor Emmanuel Effiong of Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo.

“The church and the pastor have since tendered an unreserved apology to the state government while promising to adhere to the Akwa Ibom State Government/Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation (WHO)/Christian Association (CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State.

“All churches are reminded of the need to ensure strict adherence to all stipulated guidelines,” Udoh said.

On Sunday June 21, the Akwa Ibom government sealed off the church and arrested Pastor Effiong alongside the videographer of the Church, Gabriel Ekpa.

The duo allegedly attacked members of the state’s joint monitoring team saddled with the responsibility to enforce the compliance of the guidelines and protocols approved for churches reopening in the state.

The state government’s announcement that it had dropped the charges leveled against the pastor came a day after the Uyo zonal headquarters of Christ Embassy, filed a lawsuit against the Akwa Ibom government over the arrest and detention of Effiong and Ekpa.

In the suit the church filed before a Federal High Court in the state, which was signed by Pastor Kelvin Atang, it prayed the court to issue an order for the state government and the police to immediately release the pastor and the videographer.

The church accused the state government of “acting on falsehood”, adding that it was even the team that assaulted the church’s videographer.

