COVID-19: Edo govt warns against reopening of schools

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, said on Friday the state government had not authorised the reopening of schools in the state.

Ijegbai, who made the clarification in a statement in Benin, said the government would sanction any school that flouted its directive on the matter.

The Federal Government had on Monday directed the reopening of schools across the country.

However, the federal government said schools would be reopened for only students in transitional classes to enable them to prepare for their examinations.

The Edo commissioner said: “It has come to the attention of the Edo State Government that some schools in the state have reopened and some are planning to reopen for the third term.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the state government has not authorised schools whether public or private, even the certificate classes to reopen under the present circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A date of resumption will be communicated to all stakeholders after modalities have been put in place to ensure the safety of our children and wards.”

Ijegbai urged school proprietors in the state to be guided by the state government’s directive on the matter.

