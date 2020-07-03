Edo discharges 80 COVID-19 patients

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday confirmed the discharge of 80 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the figure brought the number of patients that had been successfully managed and discharged in the state to 498.

He however said 43 persons had died from COVID-19 in Edo State.

Obaseki said: “We have discharged 80 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres. The number of discharged persons now stands at 498.

“We lost one more person to the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 43. Stay safe and protect our aged parents, who are most endangered.”

