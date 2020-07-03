Ogun college shuts down after health worker dies of COVID-19

The Management of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, shut down the institution for two weeks after a health worker died from COVID-19 complications in the institution.

The institution’s Registrar, Adedayo Adebayo who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, two other workers at the college’s medical centre had also contracted the virus.

He said findings revealed that the health worker died from complications resulting from COVID-19.

The Registrar said: “Regrettably, the two other staff of the medical centre similarly tested positive for the virus and have been placed on isolation and undergoing treatment.

“Arising from this untoward development, it is incumbent on the college management to immediately close down the college so as to forestall further spread of the virus.”

