COVID-19: Lawan enforces distancing, wearing of face masks in Senate

President of the Nigerian of Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday enforced the observance of physical distancing and wearing of nose masks during the plenary session at the Senate chambers.

Lawan, who expressed his displeasure with the violation of physical distancing rules by the Senators at the Chamber, raised the alarm while reading communications from President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate on the screening and confirmation of nominees.

The Senate President voiced out his concerns when the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Peoples Democratic Part (PDP), Anambra Central went very close to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta Central.

Lawan said: “Senator Iyom, you are too close to the Deputy Senate President. We must observe the Social Distancing rule. Social Distancing is very important, we just have to adhere to it, it will help us and God help us.”

Lawan also spoke out soon after Senator Ayo Akinyelure, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo Central spoke, reminding the Senators of the need to wear face masks while speaking on the floor of the Senate.

“We should manage to speak with our mask on. It is very important”, Lawan said.

