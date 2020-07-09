COVID-19: Oyo discharges two patients, records 43 new cases

The Oyo government said on Thursday that two more COVID-19 patients had recovered from the dreaded infection in the state.

The state, however, announced that it recorded 43 new cases of the virus.

The development was announced by the state Governor Seyi Makinde on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde.

He wrote, “OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (July 08, 2020)

“2 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 811.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for forty-three suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan North (9), Ido (8), Oluyole (6), Ibadan South East (5), Lagelu (3), Ibadan South West (3), Ibadan North East (3), Ona Ara (2), Ibadan North West (2) and Akinyele (2) Local Govt Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1573.”

The governor, therefore, called on the people of the state to call the emergency operations centre or visit a community-based testing centre when they notice any symptoms of the disease.

