COVID-19 patient delivered of twins in LUTH

A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of twins by a team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC),LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, disclosed this in the hospital’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

He said: “LUTH delivers fourth patient (22 years old) with COVID-19 of twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesaerian Section.

“The babies were delivered via a cesaerian section on Tuesday, May 19.

“The mother and babies are doing well; once again we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

This is the fourth time LUTH medical team would delivered pregnant COVID-19 patients of their babies.

The first patient was a 40-year-old woman who had a baby girl; the second was a 37-year-old woman who also had a boy, while the third patient was a 33-year-old woman.

