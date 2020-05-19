Latest Metro

COVID-19 patient delivered of twins in LUTH

May 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of twins by a team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC),LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, disclosed this in the hospital’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

He said: “LUTH delivers fourth patient (22 years old) with COVID-19 of twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesaerian Section.

“The babies were delivered via a cesaerian section on Tuesday, May 19.

“The mother and babies are doing well; once again we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen murder spokesman of Ijaw group in Delta State

This is the fourth time LUTH medical team would delivered pregnant COVID-19 patients of their babies.

The first patient was a 40-year-old woman who had a baby girl; the second was a 37-year-old woman who also had a boy, while the third patient was a 33-year-old woman.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!