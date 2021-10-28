Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with partner

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced on Thursday that his partner, Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant and expecting twins.

The Portuguese forward posted an image of himself and Rodriguez in bed on Instagram and captioned it: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

“Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

The birth of the twins will see Ronaldo become the father of six children.

Rodriguez already shares daughter Alana, who is three, with the 36-year-old, while Ronaldo has a son named Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, both four.

Minutes after the social media announcement, Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, wrote on Instagram: “Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That’s what matters the most.”

Rodriguez hails from the tiny Spanish village of Jaca, with her Argentine ex-footballer father, Jorge, and Spanish mother, Ana.

She spent time in England before meeting Ronaldo and learned English, spending time in places such as Bristol and Bath before returning to Spain and working in high-end retail.

