Rohr still wants ‘special player’ Ighalo to return to Super Eagles

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has again expressed his desire to have former forward, Odion Ighalo return to the national team.

Ighalo, who currently plies his trade at Saudi Arabia club Al-Shabab, announced his retirement from the Super Eagles in 2019 but has been repeatedly urged to rescind his decision.

The 32-year-old helped the Super Eagles pick the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt as he scored the most goals at the tournament.

The next of edition of the AFCON is billed for January next year and Rohr believes Ighalo’s experience could be of importance for his squad.

“We miss his leadership, we miss his experience and we miss his goals,” Rohr told Elegbete TV.

“He was the top scorer at the 2019 AFCON qualifiers and also the AFCON itself.

“That’s why I included him on our provisional squad.

“[Victor] Osimhen is our No 1 striker, but there is none like Ighalo, he’s different, he’s a special player, he smells football.

“We have many young players who could learn a lot playing alongside such a great player.

“He also has the ambition to help his country.

“He could also help us much more.”

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick had earlier this week revealed that he had spoken with Ighalo, and that the football house was expecting his return to the national team.

