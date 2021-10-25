Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija star, Maria, of having affair with his sister’s husband

Nigerian night aficionado, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has called out reality Tv star, Maria Chike Benjamin for allegedly having an affair with his sister’s husband.

The celebrity barman made this known in a post via his Instagram account on Sunday.

He also accused Maria of sending threatening messages to his sister adding that she shamelessly keeps showing off expensive gifts another woman’s husband got for her.

“Maria Chike Benjamin, how on Earth will you threaten a married woman who has male and female offspring to leave her husband for you.

“You keep showing off the expensive gifts and cars her husband bought for you just to taunt her.

“Kelvin, am so ashamed of you. I know that all men are cheaters but never make your hone miserable for your wife to the extent that your side chick calls her to threaten her,” he wrote.

