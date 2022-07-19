Davido calls out INEC for failing to issue his uncle certificate of return 48 hours after Osun election

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to issue his uncle, Ademola Adeleke a Certificate of Return, 48 hours after he was announced the winner of the recently concluded Osun state gubernatorial election.

The singer took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning to question the reason behind the delay.

In his post, the singer also joked as to wether INEC needs money for fuel to facilitate the issuing of the Certificate of Return.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled a total of 403,371 votes in the election, defeated the incumbent governor, Oyetola Adegboyega of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 375, 027 votes.

He charged the commission to do the needful as required by the law.

His tweet reads;

”48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law! ”

