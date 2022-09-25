Entertainment
Davido logistics manager, Israel DMW, tackles singer Dammy Krane over debt claim
Israel DMW, the logistics manager of music superstar, David Adeleke aka Davido, on Sunday berated singer Dammy Krane for accusing his principal of indebtedness.
Krane had in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle last week alleged that Davido failed to pay him money for his contribution to a 2017 single titled: “Pere.”
Krane revealed that he had reached out to the singer on the matter but he didn’t get a response.
He wrote: “My blood @davido run the check.
“ I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding.
“No response, we no gats dey get thus convo here.”
In a new post, Krane released an official portrait of 30BG as he renamed the group as 30 broke gang.
The singer, who used Davido’s favorite slogan, accused him of cheating others.
READ ALSO: Dammy Krane continues attack on Davido over alleged unpaid debt
“Ask @unlimitedla I paid him for Davido video , u sef ask yourself why dem Neva deny am 🤣 30 broke gang fr, even if dem change name 100times na still 30 broke gang ( 30bg ),” he added.
Ask @unlimitedla I paid him for Davido video , u sef ask yourself why dem Neva deny am 🤣 30 broke gang fr, even if dem change name 100times na still 30 broke gang ( 30bg ) https://t.co/fPaoANSKSY
— WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 24, 2022
On his part, Israel questioned how Davido can be indebted to Dammy, when he spent thousands of dollars a few years ago to free him from the United States prison.
“Oga his owing you money? How na? Someone who spent thousands of dollars to make sure you were free? When you got hooked in US ooh? Hmmmm,” he stated.
