Davido's former aide, Aloma, claims he was offered N100m to indict singer | Ripples Nigeria

Aloma, a personal assistant to the Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has spoken about how he was offered the whopping sum of N100 million to indict his boss following the controversial demise of Tagbo.

In the interview session with Nigerian singer and music producer, Jahbless, in his podcast ‘Original Intelligence’, Davido’s former aide revealed that Tagbo died in his arms.

Recounting how the young man died, Aloma said;

“On that fateful day, it was Tagbo’s birthday. We were at Shisha Room celebrating. We were all taking Tequila, but when we noticed that Tagbo was drinking too much, we had to caution him. Even David cautioned him as well.”

He continued;

“We had all stopped drinking except Tagbo.

“I guess he was too excited because it was his birthday. When we realized that he was drunk, we had to leave. More so, there was a show we had to attend. When we were leaving, Tagbo wanted to ride along in David’s car, but David said they should go and drop him at home. That was the last time I saw Tagbo.”

Aloma noted that after they left the Shisha Room, they went to the club and then, the show they had at Oniru.

According to him, they received a call from the person that drove Tagbo home that he (Tagbo) was not feeling fine.

Aloma stated that shortly after the death of their friend, he was arrested for murder. He mentioned that he spent 18 days in an overcrowded cell, and at a point, he was offered N100 million to indict Davido, saying the singer killed his friend, Tagbo.

Aloma revealed that they had written many statements because of the case, but they were mandated to write another statement saying that Davido killed Tagbo.

Tagbo was buried in his hometown in Nnewi, Anambra state in October 2017. The news of his death was announced by Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, who claimed to be a close friend of the deceased.

